stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 13.3% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $128,895.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,340.00 or 0.04135499 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.