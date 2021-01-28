Stephen A. Riddick Sells 100,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

