State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

