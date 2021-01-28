State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,499 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

CCRN stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

