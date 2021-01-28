State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

