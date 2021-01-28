State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $88,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UI opened at $302.49 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $305.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.