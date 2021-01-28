State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

