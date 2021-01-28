State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avalara were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

