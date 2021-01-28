State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 1,277 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.27.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

