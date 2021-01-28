STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

