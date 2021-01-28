Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 170,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,863. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

