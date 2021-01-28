Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

