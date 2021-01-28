Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.61. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.30 EPS.
NYSE SWK traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.39. 73,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,124. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
