Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.61. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.30 EPS.

NYSE SWK traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.39. 73,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,124. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

