Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.70-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.71.

Shares of SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.