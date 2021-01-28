Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.