StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00920014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.90 or 0.04387536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018165 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.