Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 2.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $56.77. 334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

