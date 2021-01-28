Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.