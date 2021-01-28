Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.59.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $330.19 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.