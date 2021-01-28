Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $168.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

