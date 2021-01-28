Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,019.83

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11,019.83 and traded as high as $11,770.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) shares last traded at $11,675.00, with a volume of 47,070 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £110.36.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.