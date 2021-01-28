Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,769.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,634.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

