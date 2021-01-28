Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) Trading Up ∞

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) (LON:SOP) was up ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 37,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 37,852 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.65.

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (SOP.L) Company Profile (LON:SOP)

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to acquire a target company with operations in the energy or industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

