Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNMSF. National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

