Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at CIBC

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.76.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$761.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$700.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.042558 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.