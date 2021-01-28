Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 587,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,984,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$21.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

