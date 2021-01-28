SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Up 6.9%

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.43. 9,637,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,032,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

