SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $436.17. 57,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,884. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.