SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading Up 2.9%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $176.24. Approximately 4,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

