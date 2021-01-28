SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.41. 219,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $159.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

