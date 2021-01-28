SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 9.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 39,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,753. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.