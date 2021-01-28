SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 36,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,726. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.