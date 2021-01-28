SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

