Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.21

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00272747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037382 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,448,507 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.