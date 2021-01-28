S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $15.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,429. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

