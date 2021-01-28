Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.