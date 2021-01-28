Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 12.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 25,346,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,958,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

