Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 591,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.