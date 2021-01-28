Solana (SOL) Price Tops $3.83 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00012055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $31.52 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00929773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.31 or 0.04403310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

