Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 9,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Société BIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Société BIC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.