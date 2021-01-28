Snap’s (SNAP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of SNAP opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

