SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.40 EPS.
NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,364,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,636. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.
