SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 6,364,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get SLM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.