SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SLG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. 60,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.
