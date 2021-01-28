SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. 60,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

