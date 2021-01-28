Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

SWKS stock opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

