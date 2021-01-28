Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

