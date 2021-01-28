Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
