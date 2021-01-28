Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

