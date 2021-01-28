Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$11.13 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.