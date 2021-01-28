Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.34. 40,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.